Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in April 2021

Vikings and trucks headline this month's lineup

Mar 30, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Vikings game

Every month, Xbox offers four games at no additional cost to those who subscribed to its premium Xbox Live Gold service.

Now, the company has revealed the ‘Games with Gold’ lineup for April:

  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (regularly $51.99 CAD) — Available April 1st to 30th (Xbox One)
  • Truck Racing Championship (regularly $79.99) — Available April 16th to May 15th (Xbox One)
  • Dark Void (regularly $19.99) — Available April 1st to 15th (Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
  • Hard Corps: Uprising (regularly $14.99) — Available April 16th to 30th (Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)

As always, all of these games can also be played on Xbox Series X and S via backward compatibility.

Xbox Live Gold costs $11.99/month or $29.99/three months in Canada. Alternatively, Xbox Live Gold is included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console, PC and Android and EA Play.

The full list of March’s Games with Gold can be found here.

Image credit: Kalypso Media

Source: Xbox

