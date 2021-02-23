Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in March 2021

Every month, Xbox offers at least four games at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold through its Games with Gold program.
Now, the company has revealed the four free Games with Gold titles for March:
- Warface: Breakout (regularly $25.99 CAD) — Available March 1st to 31st (Xbox One)
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse (regularly $18.99) — Available March 16th to April 15th (Xbox One)
- Metal Slug 3 (regularly $9.99) — Available March 1st to 15th (Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Port Royale 3 (regularly $19.99) — Available March 16th to 31st (Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
As a reminder, all of these games can also be played on Xbox Series X and S via backward compatibility.
Xbox Live Gold costs $11.99/month or $29.99/three months in Canada. Alternatively, Xbox Live Gold is included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console, PC and Android and EA Play.
Image credit: RogueCode
Source: Xbox
