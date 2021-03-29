PREVIOUS|
Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s various Light Panels are on sale at Best Buy

The cool-looking Light Panels add a great dash of colour to any gaming setup

Mar 29, 2021

1:49 PM EDT

Nanoleaf Shapes with Triangles, Mini Triangles and Hexagons

Nearly all of Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s cool-looking Light Panels, including its Hexagon, Triangles, Canvas, Mini Triangles and more, are currently on sale at Best Buy.

Whether you’re aiming to add a bit of colour to your living room or building the ultimate gaming setup, Nanoleaf likely offers a light panel shape that fits perfectly into your design.

Though there are several deals on different shaped Nanoleaf Light Panels at Best buy, the Shapes Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit that’s on sale for $229 ($50 off) is one of the best offers. The company’s Hexagon lights are much easier to attach to a wall and feature more vibrant colours than previous versions.

For more on Nanoleaf’s second-generation Hexagon Light Panels, check out our in-depth look at the lights.

Below are all of the deals:

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light PanelsÂ  Smarter KitÂ  7 Panels — $229 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels Smarter Kit 7 Panels — $229 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels Expansion Pack 10 Panels — $119 (save $30)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels Expansion Pack 3 Panels — $79 (save $20)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light PanelsÂ  Expansion Kit 3 Panels — $79 (save $20)

Nanoleaf Light Panels Smarter Kit 9 Panels — $199 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels Smarter Kit with 2 Expansions 13 Panels — $389 (save $90)

Nanoleaf Flex Linkers for Light Panels — $7.96 (save $2)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels Smarter Kit w/ Expansion & Mini Triangle Expansion 20 Panels — $429 (save $200)

Nanoleaf Remote for Light Panels — $49.97 (save $10)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels Smarter Kit with Expansion 10 Panels — $309 (save $70)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels Smarter Kit with 2 Expansions 13 Panels — $389 (save $90)

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit 9 Light Squares — $199 (save $50)

