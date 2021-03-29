Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 now available, includes hundreds of fixes

CD Projekt Red has rolled out its latest update for Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s a big one.
Patch 1.2 is now available PC and consoles — with a Stadia version coming “later this week” — and includes hundreds of fixes.
Notably, CD Projekt says the patch notes include the “most notable changes,” but there are “many more” beyond what’s listed.
Perhaps the biggest changes have to do with vehicles, with CD Projekt adding a “steering sensitivity slider,” driving mode “tune revisions” and other tweaks to improve the overall driving experience.
Additionally, update 1.2 addresses a long-running criticism regarding Cyberpunk 2077‘s police system. Until now, Night City police (NCPD) would just spawn behind you after you committed a crime, breaking immersion and causing frustration if you were in the middle of something. Now, the NCPD spawn radius has been increased to allow for a more natural escalation of police responding to your activity.
For PC players, specifically, Ray Tracing has also been enabled on AMD graphics cards.
Otherwise, many of the fixes pertain to specific issues that pop up under certain circumstances (like quests), like enemies not spawning in certain instances, Xbox Achievements not unlocking when they should and players being unable to receive holocalls.
In January, CD Projekt Marcin Iwiński issued an apology for Cyberpunk 2077‘s unpolished, bug-ridden state at launch. However, when explaining that the team “underestimated” how difficult the game’s development would be, he claimed that “our testing did not show a big part of the issues.”
Given how expansive this latest patch is, though — not to mention the several other updates of varying sizes that have come out since launch — it’s clear that Iwiński wasn’t being entirely truthful.
The biggest question that remains, however, is whether these latest fixes will be enough for PlayStation to relist the game on its digital storefront. Just one week after launch, Sony made the unprecedented move to remove Cyberpunk 2077 completely from the PlayStation Store and offer full refunds to buyers.
As noted by IGN, it’s now been over 100 days since the game was taken down, and there’s still no word on when it might return.
It’s worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 was never removed from the digital Xbox Store, although Xbox did offer refunds. Physical copies, however, can still be purchased for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
