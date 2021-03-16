Microsoft shuts down ‘leak’ hinting at Xbox Series X/S VR headset support

As far as building something out of nothing when it comes to rumours, this latest leak surrounding the Xbox Series X and Series S possibly soon supporting a virtual reality (VR) headset ranks up there pretty high.
IGN Italy reported that when trying to connect Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset to the Series X/S, it was greeted with a message that translates to “An update for the VR headset is available” that includes the text “Update VR headset.”
You can see a screenshot of the message below:
However, while it’s easy to jump to conclusions regarding this message, Microsoft has confirmed that the mention of “VR” was a mistake.
On Twitter, former Kotaku editor-in-chief Stephen Totillo shared the following statement from an Xbox representative:
“The copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug. VR for console is not a focus for us at this time.”
Though the Xbox Series X and Series S don’t currently support virtual reality, Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, said during a recent interview with Gamertag Radio that the company is waiting until VR on Xbox becomes a “no brainer” and that the feature isn’t “important” to its current consoles.
Of course, this statement is a little ambiguous and leaves the possibility of VR coming to the Xbox Series X and S at some point in the future at least somewhat open.
In February, Sony confirmed plans to work on a new version of PlayStation VR designed for the PlayStation 5. Though Sony offered very little detail about the upcoming VR headset, the company confirmed it still plans to support VR despite interest in the medium somewhat waning.
Unlike Sony, Microsoft likely wouldn’t create its own headset given that it already has several partnerships with VR headset manufacturers in the PC space. Instead, the tech giant would probably update the Series X/S to be compatible with established VR headsets like Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2.
While the Quest 2 is a standalone headset, it can also be tethered to a PC through a Link Cable, allowing it to play higher-end VR experiences.
Image credit: IGN Italy
