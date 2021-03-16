eID-Me digital ID app now available across Canada

The eID-Me digital identity mobile app is now available across Canada with support for driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and passports.
The latest version of the app adds support for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories and Yukon.
eID-Me can be used as a secure-local backup of ID information on users’ smartphones. It’s worth noting that eID-Me currently isn’t a substitute for a legal ID, and essentially just allows users to consolidate important information digitally in a secure location.
The app was developed by Ottawa-based Bluink, and first launched in Ontario with a $1.2 million grant from Ontario’s Ministry of Economic Development.
Bluink notes that the purpose of the app is to reduce identity fraud and improve access to services with remote identity verification in minutes and password-free login.
“You only need to take a selfie with liveness check and scan your ID documents once, to create a sovereign identity that is unique to you, and held only by you,” Bluink notes.
Users can then share verified ID information with their content to access services. The app acts as a secure and private backup and digital wallet of your ID information. The digital wallet is encrypted and stored offline on your smartphone.
The eID-Me app can be downloaded for iOS and Android.
Source: Bluink
