Microsoft reveals official Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X/S

Following Sony and its Pulse 3D wireless headset, Microsoft has revealed a new entirely wireless headset designed for the Xbox Series X and Series S.
The company says that the headset offers “loud and clear” audio, “low latency” and overall “exceptional sound quality.”
The Xbox Wireless Headset supports Windows Sonic, Doby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X, the three forms of simulated surround sound the Xbox Series X and Series S are capable of outputting.
Microsoft says the headset also features “beamforming microphone elements” that allow it to focus on picking up speech audio and not surrounding sound, which should, in theory, keep multiplayer matches free of annoying background noise. Other features include voice isolation, an auto-mute feature that turns off the microphone when you’re not speaking (you can turn this on and off), and a light indicator that indicates when the mic is active.
Regarding the headset’s design, Microsoft says it features ultra-soft earcups made of polyurethane leather, an adjustable headband with a thick cushion and a design that features the “circular geometry that informed the design of the Xbox Series X and S.” The Xbox Wireless Headset also seems to include some of the same design elements as the Surface Headphones 2.
The headset’s inner headband is constructed of metal, the dial rings for chat and game volume are rubberized for additional grip, and each earcup can rotate.
Other notable features include Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect your smartphone to the headphones to listen to music or podcasts while gaming since the headset can also be simultaneously connected to an Xbox console — this is a killer feature I really enjoy using with other similar wireless headsets. Further, the headset is entirely wireless and doesn’t require cables or dongles for voice chat.
Battery life comes in at disappointing four hours after 30 minutes of charging and a total of 15 hours when the headset isn’t being used. For context, other similar wireless Xbox headsets offer battery life in the range of 15 hours while in use.
While it’s great to see Microsoft finally releasing its own wireless headset, Turtle Beach’s entirely wireless Stealth 600 and 700 Series headphones have offered similar functionality for years. Even Razer’s recently released its Kaira wireless headphones for Xbox consoles includes similar functionality. The main question surrounding Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is if it will be able to build on the features existing Xbox wireless headsets include while still offering a reasonable price.
Microsoft says that the Xbox Wireless Headset is set to release on February 16th at 10am ET/7am PT for $129. The Xbox Wireless headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One series consoles and Windows 10 PCs.
Image credit: Microsoft
