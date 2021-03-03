Google no longer selling Cardboard VR goggles

Google has stopped selling its iconic cardboard virtual reality (VR) goggles after seven years.
The cardboard headset launched all the way back in 2014 as a cheap way for people to test out simple VR experiences.
It allowed anyone to get a glimpse of what VR offers. The project was later officially launched in Canada in 2016 and was followed up by Google’s DayDream View headset.
Google isn’t killing the project entirely and is instead opting to open source the tech so more developers can take advantage of it. This means you’ll still be able to get cardboard headsets from other manufacturers.
Hopefully, this doesn’t mean Google is getting entirely out of the virtual space as the industry slowly starts to mature.
Source: Google Store
