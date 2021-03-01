PREVIOUS|
Queen: Rock Tour is now available on Android and iOS

We will, we will rock you

Mar 1, 2021

8:06 PM EST

Queen: Rock Tour is now available on Android and iOS.

The game is a rhythm tapping mobile title like Tap Tap, but plays music from the famous rock band, Queen. It offers songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “I Want To Break Free,” and more.

There are more than 20 official Queen songs to play in the game.

Queen: Rock Tour also features 40 official and iconic costumes from the band’s history, and when you hit a high score, you’ll unlock trivia facts and exclusive images.

Queen has been featured in mobile games before, but never one that’s completely dedicated to the band.

This game was developed by Gameloft and published by Universal Music Group Recordings.

