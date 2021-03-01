PREVIOUS
Amazon’s Prime Gaming unveils its five free games for March

Blasphemous, Tengami, and Sky Drift are among the free games for March

Mar 1, 2021

9:03 PM EST

Amazon Prime Gaming has announced its free games for March, bringing five free titles to the service for March.

The free games includeÂ Bomber Crew Deluxe,Â Blasphemous, Boomerang Fu, Tengami and SkyDrift.

Users can claim some of the 20+ arcade classics from the developer SNK until March 31st. Some of the titles includeÂ Shock Troopers, Metal Slug 2 and more.

Prime members can also get up to two skins forÂ Apex Legends in March, one for Fuse until March 15th and one for Octane starting March 10th. There’s also exclusive content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout!.

Further, Prime Members can claim content for Star Wars: SquadronsÂ (starting March 2nd),Â Madden NFL 21 (available March 8th),Â League of Legends (available March 8th),Â Legends of RuneterraÂ (available March 9th), Valorant (March 22nd), FIFA 21 March 22nd) and lastly,Â Destiny 2 (available March 24th).

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. There’s no trial for those located in Quebec, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Amazon Prime Gaming is included in Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming

