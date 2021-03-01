PREVIOUS|
Telus launches new brand promise tagline: ‘Let’s make the future friendly’

The carrier's previous tagline read: 'the future is friendly'

Mar 1, 2021

7:05 PM EST

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has updated its brand promise tagline to: “Let’s make the future friendly.”

The carrier says that its previous brand promise, which read “the future is friendly,” helped Canadians embrace new technologies like 4G LTE, 5G, Fibre IoT, virtual health and artificial intelligence.

“By placing an invitation at the heart of our new brand promise, let’s make the future friendly, we invite all Canadians to help create a friendlier future with us,” Telus outlined in a press release.

Telus says that Canadians can expect to see new changes to the brand’s visual identity in advertising and communications.

“Telus remains passionate in our commitments to the many stakeholders we serve and more inspired than ever to embrace the incredible accomplishments that are possible when we come together to amplify the good we can do in helping our fellow citizens in need,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in the press release.

As part of the revamped brand promise, the carrier is launching a new campaign to direct Canadians to its webpages about social change.

Source: Telus

