Instagram has announced its latest feature, ‘Live Rooms.’
Previously, users could only go live with one other person at a time, but now the social media platform allows twice the number of users at once.
To get this feature to work, swipe left and select the Live camera option. Following that, add a title and then tap the Rooms icon to add guests. You can search for a guest to add or add one of the people who have requested to live with you.
The user who starts the room will be at the top of the screen after adding guests. Broadcasters (the ones who started the room) can add up to three guests at once or one by one. People blocked by any of the active users in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live. Live Rooms offer the ability to report and block comments and apply comment filters.
Instagram says that Live Rooms is launching globally soon.
It seems like Instagram is trying to compete against Clubhouse, a social audio app that allows more than 10 people to go live at once in a single room. Rooms can also have more than 8,000 people in them.
Instagram Live, however, requires its users to go on camera, which sets it apart from Clubhouse and Twitter’s ‘Spaces.’
Source: Instagram
