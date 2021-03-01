Dotmobile accepting sign-ups for Founding Member exclusive perks until March 2

Toronto-based dotmobile has extended sign-ups for its â€˜Founding Membersâ€™ status, which offers exclusive benefits.
Founding members get access to a â€˜Fullâ€™ wireless subscription that includes unlimited talk and text in Canada and the U.S. for free for life.
The company’s ‘Fullâ€™ tier is priced at $14 for 30 days or $120 for a year, but founding members will get access to the subscription for free.
Dotmobile explained to MobileSyrup in an email that this offer was originally for the first 10,000 members, but was then extended to March 1st. Due to unprecedented demand, the company is now still accepting members for one more day.
It’s worth noting that there isnâ€™t a fee to become a member and users just have to create an account by the end of today. At the time of writing, the dotmobile website outlines that the company has 23,347 founding members.
Dotmobile notes that in the future, the company will offer deals in its marketplace exclusively to founding members. The company plans to add more partners and more physical and digital products to its marketplace in the next few months.
Earlier this year, dotmobile received CRTC approval to become Canadaâ€™s first full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).
Following the approval, the company shared pricing for its initial plans. The company offers three tiers of subscription. The first is a free tier that offers helpful tools that work on any network.
The other subscriptions are â€˜Basicâ€™ and â€˜Full.â€™ Basic offers data-only service with text messaging and blocks voice calls entirely (excluding emergency services). Dotmobile says this plan is primarily for Canadians who use â€˜over-the-topâ€™ services. It costs $7 for 30 days or $60 for a year.
As mentioned above, the â€˜Fullâ€™ tier is priced at $14 for 30 days or $120 for a year and is for the average phone user.
Both plans use a SIM card and a Canadian phone number. Further, data on each plan is available by the gigabyte and doesnâ€™t expire once purchased. Dotmobile will allow users to automatically purchase more data when they run out or set limits on how much they can spend each month.
As of today, dotmobile is still waiting for the CRTC to rule on the Wireless Industry Review. The outcome of this proceeding will set the rules for how a full MVNO utilizes national radio access networks and will influence the price of data.
Dotmobile completed registration with the CRTC as a proposed full MVNO in September 2019. Since then, the company launched a public alpha of its app, with wireless service expected to launch sometime in 2021.
