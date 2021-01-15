Toronto’s dotmobile shares plan pricing following CRTC MVNO approval

After getting CRTC approval to become Canada’s first full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Toronto’s dotmobile shared pricing for its initial plans.
The company offers three tiers of subscription. The first is a free tier that offers helpful tools that work on any network. Dotmobile notes that these tools are available for anyone. The other subscriptions are ‘Basic’ and ‘Full.’
Basic offers data-only service with text messaging and blocks voice calls entirely (excluding emergency services). Dotmobile says this plan is primarily for Canadians who use ‘over-the-top’ services. It costs $7 for 30 days or $60 for a year.
The Full tier is for the average phone users and features unlimited talk and text from anywhere in Canada to anywhere in Canada and the U.S. It costs $14 for 30 days or $120 for a year.
Both plans use a SIM card and a Canadian phone number. Further, data on each plan is available by the gigabyte and doesn’t expire once purchased. Dotmobile will allow users to automatically purchase more data when they run out or set limits on how much they can spend each month.
It’s worth noting that dotmobile offered ‘Founding Member’ benefits to the first ten thousand members, but the company extended these to anyone who creates an account before February 28th. Benefits include discounts on subscriptions.
Finally, it’s important to note that the CRTC has yet to determine wireless data prices or national access details for MVNOs. Those details should come later this year when the CRTC is expected to rule on the wireless industry review.
Source: dotmobile
