PREVIOUS|
News

HTC Vive Pro VR bundle is $300 off on Amazon’s website

This is one of the best deals on the HTC Vive Pro yet

Feb 26, 2021

11:36 AM EST

0 comments

HTC’s Pro Virtual RealityÂ is now on sale on Amazon Canada.

The virtual reality system typically costs $1,699 but is now on sale for $1,309, bringing the high-end headset down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

The Vive Pro uses Steam VR 2.0 tracking, features dual 90Hz OLED displays with a 2880 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 110-degree field of view and dual integrated microphones. Additionally, the headset’s built-in headphones feature 3D spatial audio with noise cancellation.

With Viveport Infinity, which costs $12.99 per month, HTC Pro VR users get unlimited access to more than 600 VR games.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

News

Feb 8, 2021

10:24 AM EST

Apple executive Dan Riccio to focus on AR/VR headset development

News

Jul 16, 2020

2:04 PM EDT

HTC Wildfire E2 budget phone spotted on Google Play Console

News

Feb 4, 2021

11:19 AM EST

Appleâ€™s AR/VR headset reportedly features dual 8K displays and eye-tracking

Features

Feb 26, 2018

5:45 PM EST

HTC Vive Pro Hands-on: Opening the screen door

Comments