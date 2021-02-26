HTC’s Pro Virtual RealityÂ is now on sale on Amazon Canada.
The virtual reality system typically costs $1,699 but is now on sale for $1,309, bringing the high-end headset down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.
The Vive Pro uses Steam VR 2.0 tracking, features dual 90Hz OLED displays with a 2880 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 110-degree field of view and dual integrated microphones. Additionally, the headset’s built-in headphones feature 3D spatial audio with noise cancellation.
With Viveport Infinity, which costs $12.99 per month, HTC Pro VR users get unlimited access to more than 600 VR games.
