Deals

Dyson Canada sale offers up to $150 off select vacuums and air purifiers

Dyson is also offering a 'free tool' with some vacuums

Feb 26, 2021

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

Dyson Canada is running a few deals on its website, offering up to $150 off some of its products. Vacuums and air purifiers are both on sale.

Along with the above items, Dyson is offering a “free tool” with select vacuums. Customers can add the tool to their cart when purchasing one of the vacuums, which include the Cyclone V10 Motorhead, V7 Complete, Ball Animal 2, Big Ball Multi Floor and more.

For a full list of Dyson discounts, check out the ‘Deals’ page on Dyson’s website.

Comments