TekSavvy, OpenMedia and others launching ‘Day of Action’ to demand affordable internet

A pro-consumer coalition is launching a ‘National Day of Action’ on March 16th to demand affordable internet for Canadians.
The coalition is made up of consumer advocates, civil society and social justice groups, policy experts, activists and independent internet service providers (ISPs).
The group is coming together to demand the “immediate implementation of federal measures to deliver affordable internet and wireless services in Canada and to put end to constantly increasing bills.”
Initial participants include TekSavvy, Acorn Canada, OpenMedia, the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, the Internet Society Canada Chapter, Ryerson Leadership Lab and more.
The coalition states that “the federal government, the CRTC and Competition Bureau must take immediate action to promote competition and affordable pricing.”
It notes that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis had made reliable and affordable internet essential for every aspect of life. The coalition says participants will be urging a range of actions to be taken.
“The federal government and regulators are giving free rein to big phone and cable companies to drive up prices while posting huge profits, unnecessarily taking hundreds of millions of taxpayer-funded labour subsidies, boosting dividend payouts to shareholders and laying off hundreds of workers,” the coalition outlined in a news release.
“Millions of Canadians are struggling to make ends meet and pay some of the highest telecom bills in the world while others are unable to access high-quality reliable connections entirely as a result.”
The coalition notes that the final list of participants and agenda will be released on March 9th.
