Amazon’s Echo Show 10 smart display is now available in Canada

This unique smart display also doubles as a security camera

Feb 25, 2021

12:01 PM EST

Amazon’s interestingly designed Echo Show 10 smart display is now available in Canada.

The latest version of the company’s largest Echo Show features a new swivel base design that allows its screen to pivot to face you whenever you talk to it. This also means the screen follows you around when you’re on a video call, ensuring you’re always in the frame.

You can also use the Echo Show 10’s built-in lens as a security camera when your away. Since the base moves, it offers a surprisingly robust view compared to many other smart displays that feature a built-in camera.

The Echo Show 10 costs $329 and should be available on Amazon now in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Glacier White.’ We’ll have more on the Echo Show 10 in the coming weeks.

