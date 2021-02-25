Amazon’s Echo Show 10 smart display is now available in Canada

Amazon’s interestingly designed Echo Show 10 smart display is now available in Canada.
The latest version of the company’s largest Echo Show features a new swivel base design that allows its screen to pivot to face you whenever you talk to it. This also means the screen follows you around when you’re on a video call, ensuring you’re always in the frame.
You can also use the Echo Show 10’s built-in lens as a security camera when your away. Since the base moves, it offers a surprisingly robust view compared to many other smart displays that feature a built-in camera.
The Echo Show 10 costs $329 and should be available on Amazon now in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Glacier White.’ We’ll have more on the Echo Show 10 in the coming weeks.
