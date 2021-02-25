PREVIOUS|
Pokémon to stream ‘special’ video presentation on February 26 at 10am ET

The presentation will be available on Pokémon's YouTube channel

The Pokémon Company has revealed plans to stream a “special” video presentation on February 26th at 10am ET/7AM PT.

The stream will be available on the iconic franchise’s official YouTube channel. The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed any details regarding what we’ll see at the event, but we know it will run for 20 minutes.


Though we don’t know for sure, there’s a possibility we could see the rumoured remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, or we could see Generation 8.5, the follow up to Pokémon Sword and Shield.

I’m hoping for either a Let’s Go game focused on the Johto region or Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes. A completely new generation seems unlikely given Sword and Shield didn’t release that long ago.

It’s also likely that we’ll learn more about New Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Unite. We’ll find out exactly what Pokémon has up its sleeves in less than 24 hours.

