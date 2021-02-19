Get up to 62 percent off select Switch, PS4, and Xbox One games right now at Best Buy Canada

Looking to ride out the rest of February on the couch? Best Buy Canadaâ€™s making it feel like an early spring with weirdly deep discounts on some great games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4.
Youâ€™ll also find deals on tons of other great tech, from smart-home products to TVs and wireless speakers.
Check out the full list of deals below:
Games
FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Switch) for $29.99 (save $35)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) for $39.99 (save $40)
NHL 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One) for $29.99 (save $50)
FIFA 21 (Xbox One) for $29.99 (save $50)
FIFA 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)
UFC 4 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One) for $49.99 (save $30)
UFC 4 (PS4) for $49.99 (save $30)
Madden NFL 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)
Smart home
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $249.99 (save $50)
ASUS 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 (save $70)
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $499.99 (save $100)
Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (save $99)
Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $799.99 (save $200)
Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $204.99 (save $94)
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $699.99 (save $100)
Desktops and accessories
Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)
Acer Nitro 23.8-inchFreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $60)
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset for $89.99 (save $50)
LHD 48-inch Turbo Gaming Desk w/ USB Ports, Wireless Charging & LED Lighting for $229.99 (save $170)
Laptops
ASUS X509 15.6-inch Laptop for $349.99 (save $50)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop for $669.99 (save $130)
Wireless headphones and speakers
JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $79.99 (save $100)
BL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)
Home theatre
LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $799.99 (save $200)
Sharp 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (save $200)
Samsung HW-Q900T/ZC 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $899.99 (save $500)
Other tech
Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam with 2-inch LCD Screen & 16GB SD Card for $199.99 (save $30)
Roybi Smart Educational Robot for $174.99 (save $45)
