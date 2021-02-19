PREVIOUS|
Deals

Get up to 62 percent off select Switch, PS4, and Xbox One games right now at Best Buy Canada

Feb 19, 2021

2:43 PM EST

best buy weekly deals

Looking to ride out the rest of February on the couch? Best Buy Canadaâ€™s making it feel like an early spring with weirdly deep discounts on some great games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4.

Youâ€™ll also find deals on tons of other great tech, from smart-home products to TVs and wireless speakers.

Check out the full list of deals below:

Games

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Switch) for $29.99 (save $35)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) for $39.99 (save $40)

NHL 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One) for $29.99 (save $50)

FIFA 21 (Xbox One) for $29.99 (save $50)

FIFA 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)

UFC 4 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One) for $49.99 (save $30)

UFC 4 (PS4) for $49.99 (save $30)

Madden NFL 21 (PS4) for $29.99 (save $50)

Smart home

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $249.99 (save $50)

ASUS 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 (save $70)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $499.99 (save $100)

Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (save $99)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $799.99 (save $200)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $204.99 (save $94)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $699.99 (save $100)

Desktops and accessories

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)

Acer Nitro 23.8-inchFreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset for $89.99 (save $50)

LHD 48-inch Turbo Gaming Desk w/ USB Ports, Wireless Charging & LED Lighting for $229.99 (save $170)

Laptops

ASUS X509 15.6-inch Laptop for $349.99 (save $50)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop for $669.99 (save $130)

Wireless headphones and speakers

JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $79.99 (save $100)

BL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)

Home theatre

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $799.99 (save $200)

Sharp 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (save $200)

Samsung HW-Q900T/ZC 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $899.99 (save $500)

Other tech

Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam with 2-inch LCD Screen & 16GB SD Card for $199.99 (save $30)

Roybi Smart Educational Robot for $174.99 (save $45)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

