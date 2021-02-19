PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in March 2021

Zack Snyder's long-awaited cut of "Justice League" is hitting Crave on March 18th

Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting its Crave video streaming service in March 2021.

Some of the most notable additions include the long-awaited release ofÂ Zack Snyder’s Justice League, A24’s acclaimed drama First Cow and Lena Dunham’s Genera+ion.

See March’s full content lineup below:

March 1st

  • Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself
  • The Doorman (Starz)

March 3rd

  • Across the LineÂ (Starz)
  • Intrigo: Death of an Author

March 5th

  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?Â (Starz)
  • CrashÂ (Starz)
  • First Cow
  • Gangster Gold
  • HappyThankYouMorePleaseÂ (Starz)
  • The Last Full Measure
  • Leonard Cohen: I’m Your ManÂ (Starz)
  • MadeÂ (Starz)
  • RawÂ (Starz)
  • Step Up: Highwater (Starz)
  • Swedish Dicks Seasons 1 to 2 (Starz)

March 7th

  • Vice Season 2 @8pm ET

March 8th

  • International Women’s Day Collections — highlighting Euphoria, I May Destroy You, The Flight Attendant and more
  • Underplayed

March 9th

  • COVID Diaries NYC @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)

March 10th

  • BlindnessÂ (Starz)
  • Intrigo: Dear Agnes

March 11th

  • Genera+ion (HBO + Movies)

March 12th

  • American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
  • Beasts of the Southern WindÂ (Starz)
  • The Broken Hearts Gallery
  • The CobblerÂ (Starz)
  • Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Season 2B
  • Holmes Family Effect
  • Ice Age
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
  • Les Miserables 25th AnniversaryÂ (Starz)
  • SafehouseÂ (Starz)
  • 2 GunsÂ (Starz)
  • Unaccompanied MinorsÂ (Starz)
  • Vienna and the Fantomes

March 15th

  • Ottolenghi & The Cakes of Versailles

March 17th

  • Intrigo: Samaria

March 18th

  • Batman
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Begins
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Superman
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO + Movies)

March 19th

  • Being JuliaÂ (Starz)
  • Burnt Orange Heresy
  • The Cabin in the WoodsÂ (Starz)
  • LowridersÂ (Starz)
  • McLarenÂ (Starz)
  • Superman ReturnsÂ (Starz)
  • Spiral
  • Tales From the Hood 3
  • The Time Traveler’s WifeÂ (Starz)
  • The WolfmanÂ (Starz)

March 21st

  • The Gloaming (Starz)

March 24th

  • Born to Be BlueÂ (Starz)
  • The Quarry

March 26th

  • Bourne IdentityÂ (Starz)
  • Bourne LegacyÂ (Starz)
  • Bourne SupremacyÂ (Starz)
  • Bourne UltimatumÂ (Starz)
  • Deep Blue Sea 3
  • Dirty Dancing 2: Havana NightsÂ (Starz)
  • Most Ridiculous Season 3
  • PenelopeÂ (Starz)
  • Possessor
  • The QueenÂ (Starz)
  • Teen Mom OG Seasons 6 to 8
  • Tremors: Shrieker Island
  • The U.S. vs. John LennonÂ (Starz)
  • Welcome to Sudden Death

March 27th

  • Tina @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)

March 28th

  • City on a Hill Season 2

March 30th

  • The Last Cruise @9pm ET

March 31st

  • Lucky Grandma

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of what came to Crave in February 2021 can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Bell

