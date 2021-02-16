Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in late February 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass service on Xbox consoles, PC and Android.
Typically, these are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has unveiled February’s second batch of new Game Pass titles:
- Code Vein (PC) — February 18th
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) — February 18th
- Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 18th
- Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) — February 23th
- Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 25th
- Elite Dangerous (Console) — February 25th
- Superhot: Mind Control DeleteÂ (PC) — February 25th
Additionally, Xbox has added touch controls to seven more games on Android:
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Morkredd
- Neoverse
- Nowhere Prophet
- Spiritfarer
- The Little Acre
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
In terms of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate exclusive Perks, subscribers can downloadÂ Rogue Company‘s Xbox Season One Starter Pack (which includes the Carolina Step emote, Camouflage X weapon wrap, Rogue Bucks and Battle Pass XP) andÂ Path of Exile‘s Gothic Armour Set of gear.
Finally,Â Dirt 4 (Console) is leaving the Game Pass catalogue on February 24th, while the following five titles are being removed on February 28th:
- Momodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightÂ (Console and PC)
- Mother Russia BleedsÂ (PC)
- OxenfreeÂ (Console and PC)
- TheÂ JackboxÂ Party Pack 4Â (Console)
- Vambrace: Cold SoulÂ (Console and PC)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any Game Pass title and continue playing even after they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
For more on Xbox Game Pass, click here to find out what hit the catalogue earlier this month.
Image credit: Codemasters
Source: Xbox
