Microsoft’s unified Office app is now available on iPad

Microsoft’s unified Office app, which combines its individual services, is now available on Apple’s iPad devices.
“Office is now available on iPad: We’re combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app,” the app description reads.
The app originally launched for iOS and Android in 2019, but never had an actual fully optimized iPad app until now. With Office now being a full iPadOS app, users will get access to regular features that are part of Microsoft’s productivity suite.
The tech giant notes that users will “see additional tools to keep you more productive than ever. For example, you’ll be able to quickly create and sign PDFs, and transform pictures into documents.”
Now that Microsoft has now made the Office app available for iPad users, users won’t have to use individual Office apps, although the company has added several updates to the individual apps.
This latest launch will be a great addition for people who use their iPad as a laptop and would prefer a unified experience.
Source: Apple App Store
