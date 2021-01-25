PREVIOUS|
Sony may bring back Xperia Compact phones for small phone lovers

This could be a great small flagship smartphone for Android fans

It looks like Sony wants to get into the small smartphone market and take on Apple’s pint-sized 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

A new leak reportedly shows off an upcoming Sony smartphone that’s a revised version of the Xperia Compact brand from 2018.Â 

While Sony has stopped officially selling its smartphones in Canada, it’s possible launching a smaller flagship could be a good way for the company to relaunch its efforts here.

The leak, which comes from frequent source of smartphone rumours, Steve Hemmerstoffer, says the new compact device sports a 5.5-inch screen, dual rear cameras, a headphone jack and a power button-embedded fingerprint scanner. Hemmerstoff also suggests that the new Sony smartphone will be revealed sometime in February, with a March launch date.

The most notable part of this device is its small size. As more smartphone release with giant proportions, it’s always nice to see a device that’s a little easier to hold with one hand hit the market.

