Microsoft makes fun of Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar in new Surface ad

There are few things more entertaining than two massive tech giants publically making fun of each other.
The latest instance of Microsoft reigniting the classic, mid-2000s Mac vs. PC battle, involves an ad for its Surface line set to air during the NFL’s upcoming playoff games.
The ad pits Apple’s MacBook Pro against the Surface Pro 7 and mocks the questionably useful Touch Bar featured in the former laptop in a rather amusing way.
â€œMac gave me this little bar, but why canâ€™t they just give me a whole touchscreen?” says a boy comparing the pair of laptops.
Though the Touch Bar initially seemed like a great idea, it hasn’t exactly evolved into the constantly changing, pint-sized touch screen Apple initially pitched back in 2016 when the MacBook Pro’s most recent design first launched. In fact, Apple reportedly has plans to ditch the Touch Bar in its rumoured MacBook Pro redesign set to be released later this year.
Later in the ad, Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7 is a great gaming device despite the 2-in-1 laptop barely being capable of running most PC games given it features an integrated Intel graphics card.
Comments