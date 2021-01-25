Apple Watch could finally get long-rumoured blood sugar feature with Series 7

It looks like the Apple Watch could finally get a blood sugar monitoring feature with the release of the Series 7.
According to South Korea publication ETNews, the feature monitors blood glucose levels (commonly referred to as blood sugar) through an optical sensor. Blood sugar is integral for monitoring and managing conditions like diabetes. Tests related to blood sugar typically require analyzing a drop of blood or an implanted continuous glucose monitor.
ETNews says that Apple has secured several patents surrounding glucose monitoring and that the company is now “focusing on securing reliability and stability before commercialization of the technology.” The optical sensor is reportedly designed to detect blood sugar levels through the skin continuously.
Rumours surrounding Apple bringing glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch have been swirling since the wearable first launched back in 2015. Over the last few years, Apple has added several health-focused features to the Apple Watch, including ECG and, most recently, the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.
Rumours surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7 have been pretty sparse so far. Some reports indicate that the smartwatch will jump to microLED display technology, improving the wearable’s battery life and display quality significantly.
The wearable is expected to release in September alongside Apple’s successor to the iPhone 12 series.
Comments