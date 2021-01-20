OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T finally get Android 11, but only in beta

If you have a OnePlus 7 series phone you can finally get Android 11 on it with the Oxygen OS Open Beta 1.
If you’re already part of the OnePlus Open Beta program, you should get this update delivered straight to your phone. If you’re not, you can download the file from OnePlus and install it manually.
If you are running the stable version of Oxygen OS 10 and you want to join the Open Beta, it should be noted that it will wipe all of your data. If you’re already in the Open Beta program, you can install this update without losing your data.
That said, there is a glitch with the local upgrade package for the OnePlus 7T on OnePlus’ website, and it’s wiping user data. Therefore if you install this version, make sure you back up your stuff.
OnePlus has a fairly comprehensive guide for installing the local update package, but I will mention that after you move the OS file from your downloads to your phone’s root directory, make sure you remove the ‘.jar’ tag at the end of the file name.
I’m a pretty big fan of the visual update in OxygenOS 11, but OnePlus has walked back some of the more subtle improvements to the Gallery app and the Notification shade for some reason. That said, I still find it more pleasing to look at than Samsung’s overloaded OneUI, and Oxygen OS 11 at least has a nice font.
This means that Oxygen OS 11 is stable on all OnePlus 8 phones, it’s in Open Beta 1 on the original Nord and the OnePlus 7 series and it’s still coming to the OnePlus 6 series and the two Nord phones that came out in Canada.
You can learn more about the update for the OnePlus 7 Pro here. The details for the OnePlus 7T update are available here.
