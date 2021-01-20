Ontario is investing $10.9 million to bring quicker broadband to various towns in First Nation communities across Northern Ontario.
Additionally, the province will invest in improved internet access to bridge the digital divide and create more economic opportunities for both residents and businesses in these communities.
“Now more than ever, residents in Northern Ontario and across the province need access to faster, more reliable broadband service,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, in the press release. “Our investments will make it easier for people to work and learn from home, run their businesses, access vital services and connect with others.”
Ontario’s $10.9 million investment is aimed to build the infrastructure that brings high-speed broadband to areas in Chisholm, Marathon, Terrace Bay, rural Thunder Bay and Oliver Paipoonge. Additionally, it will construct a new 22-kilometre fibre backbone network that brings high-speed to Seine River First Nation, Couchiching First Nation, Rainy River First Nations, Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, Animakee Wa Zhing #37 First Nation and Big Grassy First Nation.
Further, Ontario plans to upgrade the K-Net network’s speed and capacity, owned by Keewaytinook Okimakanak, which serves more than 80 First Nation communities.
This $10.9 million investment is part of the Up to Speed: Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan that will also bring quicker internet to more than 7,000 businesses and households across the North.
Back on November 4th, Ontario announced an investment of $680 million on top of its other commitments, which equates to an investment of nearly $1 billion in more than six years.
Source: Ontario
