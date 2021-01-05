OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 go on sale in Canada on Friday

OnePlus is finally releasing its OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 phones in Canada.
Pre-sale for the two devices goes live on January 8th at 10am ET/7am PT on the manufacturer’s website. The N10 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a $389 CAD price tag. The N100 is the cheaper of the two smartphones and only features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a $239 price. Both phones also include expandable storage.
OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are low-end handsets with pretty middling specs. We’ve gone hands-on with the N10 5G, and while it’s not a bad phone for its $389 price tag, it’s not the first on our list when it comes to a sub-$500 phone.
You can read our full review of the handset if you’re interested in picking up the device.
The N100 is an even lower-end handset with some pretty wild specs. First of all, it features a giant 6.52-inch screen and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
Inside, the device features a low-end Snapdragon 460 chipset that should offer enough power to provide a decent phone experience for light mobile users.
It’s a shame that OnePlus didn’t bring it’s well regarded original Nord to Canada since that phone and the Snapdragon 765 G chipset impressed me a lot with its decent balance of price and performance.
That said, there are once again rumours that OnePlus will release a OnePlus 9 Lite that could help the company compete in the increasingly popular mid-range Canadian smartphone market.
Comments