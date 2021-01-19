PREVIOUS|
News

Win a Bell Google Pixel 5 in our latest contest!

Jan 19, 2021

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

Google’s Pixel 5 is one of the best smartphones available in Canada.

If you’re down to enter our contest, then read ahead. We have one of these latest Android devices up for grabs, courtesy of Bell.

The Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, a dual-camera setup and 128GB storage. The smartphone we’re giving away is in the blue/green ‘Sorta Sage’ colour.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends January 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.

Related Articles

News

Jan 4, 2021

5:35 PM EST

Google releases January 2021 Pixel security patch

News

Jan 19, 2021

1:00 PM EST

Telus ranked fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q4 2020: report

News

Jan 19, 2021

12:28 PM EST

Bell offering new, existing residential customers a $65/20GB promo mobile plan

News

Dec 30, 2020

2:38 PM EST

Google removes wide-angle astrophotography feature from Pixel 5 and 4a 5G

Comments