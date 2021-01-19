Google’s Pixel 5 is one of the best smartphones available in Canada.
If you’re down to enter our contest, then read ahead. We have one of these latest Android devices up for grabs, courtesy of Bell.
The Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, a dual-camera setup and 128GB storage. The smartphone we’re giving away is in the blue/green ‘Sorta Sage’ colour.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends January 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.
