Samsung Canada extends Tech Institute partnership with Centennial College

Samsung says more than 275 of the college's students have been supported through the program

Jan 19, 2021

8:02 PM EST

Centennial College

Samsung Canada has announced an extension of its partnership with Toronto’s Centennial College on its Electronics Engineering Technician program through 2023.

Through the arrangement, the curriculums of the Samsung Tech Institute and Electronics Engineering Technician are combined to offer more comprehensive instruction on electronics engineering.

The program provides students with a fully-functioning digital servicing and home appliance lab at Centennial’s Progress Campus.

Samsung says this initiative has supported more than 275 Centennial students over the last five years, with some now working at its service centres across Ontario.

Additionally, students learn about mobile app development and specialized home appliance training while offering the opportunity for co-op and career placements and $1,000 scholarships.

Image credit: Flickr — JasonParis

Source: Centennial College

