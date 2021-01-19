Apple’s AirPods Max could suffer from a battery drain issue

Reports surrounding the AirPods Max suffering from an issue related to battery drain have started to appear on Apple’s Support Forums, Reddit and other platforms.
While instances of the problem all seem to vary slightly, some reports indicate that the pricey headphone’s battery drains from 100 percent to between 1 percent and 0 percent overnight, even when stored in low-power mode in their Smart Case.
There’s a possibility the problem could relate to a recent firmware update given most battery drain reports started appearing after the update was pushed out.
According to 9to5Mac, some AirPods Max owners have found the following solution can potentially fix the problem, at least temporarily:
Restoring the AirPods Max to their default settings
Holding the Digital Crown and turning the headphones off
Turning off automatic Switch
Manually disconnecting the headphones from your device in the Bluetooth settings
Using the AirPods Max with just one device
Though I haven’t run into this exact issue, I have noticed that the AirPods Max rarely disconnect from my Apple devices unless I manually navigate to Bluetooth connection settings. That said, this is likely because I often don’t put them back in their lacklustre Smart Case. Strangely, Apple opted not to include an off switch with the AirPods Max, and instead, the headphones shut off automatically when placed in their wacky-looking case.
With that in mind, I have encountered a problem where the AirPods Max attempt to switch from being connected to the M1 MacBook Pro to the iPhone 12 Pro Max when the smartphone is sitting on my desk. Moving the iPhone 12 Pro Max a few feet away from my desk seems to solve this issue.
While I continue to be impressed with Apple’s high-end over-ear headphones regarding their build and sound quality, they’re undeniably pricey, coming in at an astounding $779.
For more on the AirPods Max, check out my review of the headphones.
