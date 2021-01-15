Samsung’s S Pen is coming to additional devices in the future

Samsung has confirmed that its S Pen stylus will make its way to other devices in the future.
This comes after the company officially launched the S21 series with the Ultra variant being compatible with the S Pen.
A statement from Samsung regarding S Pen compatibility is available below:
We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future. Samsung said to Netherland-based publication SamMobile.
Previous rumours indicate that Samsung is ditching the Note line in 2021 and will begin to sell the S Pen with the Z Fold 3 foldable device.
This rumour is supported by Samsung mobile head DJ Koh who told the world to “stay tuned for what the future will hold” regarding hearing that people want the S Pen with the Fold.
Previous rumours indicate that Samsung didn’t add the S Pen with the Z Fold 2 as it was causing issues with the device’s display digitizers. Digitizers are the technology underneath a smartphone’s display that recognizes input from a stylus, and without one, Samsung’s S Pen won’t work.
Samsung’s Z Fold 3 isn’t’ rumoured to launch until the latter half of the year. For more on the S21 Ultra, check out our announcement post focused on the smartphone.
Comments