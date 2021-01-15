Musician pens sad and hilarious song about PlayStation 5 shortages

The PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to find since launching in November.
Whenever a retailer restocks the current-gen gaming system, it sells out in mere minutes without fail.
With all of this in mind, one musician came up with an amusingly mournful song about the console shortages.
In a recent Twitch stream, Claudio Sanchez, frontman of progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria, put together a bit of an impromptu show. While he owns a PS5, it’s clear he was singing from the bottom of his heart for the many people who still haven’t been able to snag one.
Check out the song for yourself:
Best of luck to everyone out there trying to get a PS5.
