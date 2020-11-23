Samsung reportedly to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen in June

Samsung seems to be doing things a bit differently next year.
Previous rumours indicated that the South Korean tech giant would launch the Galaxy S series in January of next year instead of February like in previous years. Now, a new report from AJUNews indicates that the Samsung is getting rid of the Note series, and customers who want to use the S Pen will need either the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 3.
AJUNews indicates that this news comes directly from Samsung Electronics. Further, Samsung reportedly says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have an earlier release. Last year Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in August but launched the device in September.
Samsung is reportedly finalizing the specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 right now as well.
Reports claim that the Z Fold 3 will also feature an S Pen like the Note series. However, it’s worth noting that some rumours indicate that while the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t have a location to hold the S Pen, it will still be compatible with the stylus.
Source: AJUNews, 9to5Google
Comments