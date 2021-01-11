Toronto-based Ecobee drops price on its SmartCamera to $179.99

Toronto-based Ecobee announced new lower pricing for its new SmartCamera, noting that it took customer feedback “to heart.”
Last April, Ecobee unveiled the SmartCamera alongside some other new smart home devices designed to connect with its ‘Haven’ home monitoring platform. Ecobee’s Smart Camera was the central pillar of the system, offering 1080p video recording, a 180-degree field of view and built-in voice control. At launch, it cost $249.99. Starting January 11th, it will retail for $179.99
Along with a lowered price, Ecobee announced the latest version of Haven would bring more features to the SmartCamera and other devices. New features include HomeKit Secure Video, which leverages iCloud to encrypt and store video clips securely. There’s also ‘SmartFocus v2,’ an improved version of the SmartCamera’s SmartFocus feature that can track multiple people’s motion.
Further, the Haven update adds Spotify Connect, which will let users stream Spotify through their SmartCamera with voice control.
Finally, those with a Haven subscription can set up Smoke Alarm Detection, which lets the SmartCamera detect smoke alarms with its voice control and send alerts to users.
On top of the lower price, the company’s bundle offerings will all receive discounts to bring them in line with the new SmartCamera pricing, which you can view on its website.
