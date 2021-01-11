Disney rolls out special ‘TV Streaming Guide’ for WandaVision in Canada

Walt Disney Studios Canada has rolled out a new and unique marketing campaign for Marvel’s first Disney+ original series, WandaVision.
Mailing out today in all provinces besides Quebec is a special ‘TV Streaming Guide’ featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision from the Marvel show ahead of its January 15th premiere. Given that WandaVision follows the pair living out a bizarre, retro TV show-inspired suburban life, using a ‘TV Guide’ as part of the promotion is quite fitting.
This is Disney’s latest rather on-point marketing for the upcoming Marvel series. On social media, the company has slowly been promoting WandaVision through different stills and clips focused around each of the show’s different TV show-inspired time periods. On WandaVision‘s official Instagram page, specifically, you can also see a bunch of TV sets and logos changing styles.
If you’re like me and are considering staying up late/getting up early to stream WandaVision on the 15th once it premieres, it’s important to keep in mind that two episodes of the series will be available on that date. Following that, one new episode will roll out weekly like most other Disney+ original programming.
Outside of WandaVision, the TV Streaming Guide also includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres on Disney+ on March 19th. This series follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier as they fight a new anarchist group while wrestling with the legacy of Captain America.
Notably, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features several Canadian connections; Ottawa-born Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directs all six episodes, while Port Perry, Ontario’s Emily VanCamp and Saint Isidore, Quebec’s Georges St-Pierre reprise their Captain America film roles of Sharon Carter and Batroc the Leaper, respectively.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
