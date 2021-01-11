Chipolo donates $10,000 USD to non-profit Oceanic Global to support ocean clean-up efforts

Chipolo, which makes a variety of Bluetooth-based item trackers, shared that it’s donating $10,000 USD (about $12,693 CAD) to non-profit Oceanic Global to support ocean clean-up efforts.
Back in October, Chipolo launched the ‘Ocean Edition’ of its ‘One’ Bluetooth tracker, which is made using recovered ocean plastic waste. Along with that, the company pledged to donate $1 from each One Ocean Edition tracker sold to Oceanic Global.
Chipolo created the One Ocean Edition tracker with the help of ‘Oceanworks.co,’ which offers a variety of recycled plastic materials companies can use instead of creating new plastic.
In a release, Chipolo says it used recyclable materials recovered from oceans, such as fishing nets, trawls and ropes, which were turned into pellets and used to create the polypropylene plastic case for the One Ocean Edition tracker. On top of that, Chipolo notes that its packaging for the One Ocean Edition is made from recycled cardboard and is plastic-free.
“We are thrilled to work with Chipolo as the charity partner to their One Ocean Edition. Aligning with brands and products that think creatively about the plastic crisis and directly addressing it is core to our work. We are grateful for the $10,000 donation from Chipolo’s One Ocean Edition, that will fund our ocean conservation efforts and help keep our ocean healthy,” said Lea d’Auriol, founder and executive director of Oceanic Global.
You can learn more about the Chipolo One Ocean Edition here, or check out Oceanic Global here.
