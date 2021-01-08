Three feature-rich Huawei products that should be on your radar for 2021

This story is sponsored by Huawei.
Huawei has already made a splash in the realm of smartphones with its innovative phone designs and award-winning smartphone photography capabilities.
But more recently, the company has set its sights on developing feature-rich wearables and peripherals that enhance the smartphone experience. So if you’re as tech-obsessed as we are, three products, in particular, should grab your attention.
Huawei Watch Fit: Smart tracking for your fit lifestyle
First up is the Huawei Watch Fit, which takes key smartwatch tools like sleep and fitness tracking and boosts them to new levels of performance. With up to ten days of battery life, you can rest easy knowing you won’t have to interrupt your sleep graphs by charging your watch every third night.
You’ll also get more reliable fitness metrics, as the Fit’s software starts tracking your workout the moment you begin exercising. That means you won’t have to worry about running 2K before realizing you forgot to start tracking your training –the watch is right there with you, making sure every ounce of your effort is measured. And to take those efforts to the next level, the Fit’s detailed feedback includes professional analysis and scientific guidance, along with 96 workout modes to take you from swimming and cycling to downward dog.
Monitoring your heart rate throughout the day (and night) is a step in the right direction, but it’s just the beginning of understanding the bigger picture of your health. That’s why Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0+ technology not only provides more accurate heart-rate readings; it also monitors your oxygen saturation (SpO2) and stress levels.
Many smartwatch displays can be laughably small. Especially when you’re scrolling through narrow screens with sweaty fingers after a spinning class. But the Fit’s 1.64″ rectangle AMOLED display with 280 x 456 pixel resolution makes it easy to take full advantage of the features at your fingertips. The auto-brightness adjustment gives you a clear view of your stats when you’re out for a hike on a sunny day, and the always-on watch face lets you check your vitals without twitching your arm upwards to activate the screen.
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Classic style with colossal battery life
Boasting enhanced health-tracking features, including 100 workout modes like Skiing and Golf, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro brings a classic vibe to the company’s line of wearables with a bright 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen that makes sure you’ll never strain to see your stats.
Blending a wear-resistant sapphire-glass watch dial with a titanium frame, it lets you choose from a variety of stylish watch faces. Its shape also combines function with fashion by channelling classic watch designs, so it looks every bit as good with a tux as it does on the track.
Standout features include a battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge, thanks to the GT 2 Pro’s dual-chip Kirin A1 processor, which optimizes performance to reduce power consumption. It also supports features that we’ve come to expect from any top-tier smartwatch, including Bluetooth calling, music on-the-go, and message notifications.
And for ardent explorers, raising your wrist will tell you when the sun sets and rises, along with the eight phases of the moon and tides, to help you chart your next outdoor adventure.
Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Noise-cancelling that matches how you move
With headphone jacks becoming increasingly rare, true wireless earbuds should be on everyone’s list of tech priorities for 2021. And if you’re working or studying from home during lockdown, noise-cancelling earbuds are a key part of staying productive.
Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro true wireless earbuds feature the brand’s Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology, which combines inward- and outward-facing microphones to detect out-of-ear distractions and in-ear residual noise –all while dynamic drivers create anti-noise signals to cancel up to 40 dB of noise and keep you focused.
Even better, the FreeBuds Pro intelligently switch between noise-cancellation modes to enhance your listening experience. ‘Ultra Mode’ is perfect for loud environments like airplanes that require deep noise cancellation. ‘Cozy Mode’ kicks in when you’re in quiet environments, reducing subtle disturbances like clacking keyboards and nearby conversations. ‘General Mode’ filters out the din of bustling streets and the ambient chatter of crowded restaurants. And with a long press, Voice Mode lets you reconnect with your surroundings and carry on a conversation without removing your earbuds.
But while noise-cancelling is a crucial feature, the sound itself is where the FreeBuds Pro earbuds really shine. The buds’ ultra-magnetic dynamic drivers deliver pumping bass, and their dynamic equalizer adjustment keeps the sound balanced no matter how you move while wearing them. Their dual anti-wind design also makes them perfect for outdoor use, where wind noise can sap your motivation during a run.
Connecting true wireless earbuds to a smartphone can sometimes be frustrating, but the FreeBuds Pro earbuds make it easy to connect any Bluetooth-enabled iOS or Android device. Their dual-antenna design creates a wide, stable signal range, and they support simultaneous connection with two separate devices.
The FreeBuds Pro earbuds also shine in the battery-life department. Up to seven hours on a single charge will keep even super commuters happy, and their charging case gives you up to 30 hours of use. And when traditional charging isn’t an option, you can use your smartphone or tablet to reverse-charge the charging case, so you can wave goodbye to low-battery anxiety.
