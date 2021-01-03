Samsung Canada accidentally confirms upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

Samsung Canada has accidentally confirmed the name and model number of its upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro on its website.
The listing on the website, which was first spotted by SamMobile and has since been removed, doesn’t reveal any additional details about the buds or provide information about pricing.
Prior to the listing, it was already quite clear that Samsung was going to unveil its next-generation of truly wireless earbuds due to numerous leaks, and this latest development confirms their imminent launch.
A few weeks ago, leaker ‘WalkingCat’ shared slides on Twitter that indicated that the Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199 USD (about $256 CAD).
Other leaks have revealed that the buds will feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1 with LE, 3D spatial audio, an in-ear design along with Ambient and Conversation Mode.
For context, 3D spatial audio simulates surround sound and changes the direction of where audio is coming from based on your head’s positioning. Further, the feature will reportedly only work with Samsung smartphones running Android 11.
The Galaxy Buds Pro can reportedly last up to a total of 22 hours with the case. The buds are also expected to come with a companion app and fast charging.
It’s unknown how much the Buds Pro will cost in Canada, but they’re expected to launch alongside Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S21 smartphones this month.
Image credit: SamMobile
Source: SamMobile
Comments