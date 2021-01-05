Bell Let’s Talk Day set for January 28, TikTok and Pinterest join initiative

Bell Let’s Talk Day will be on January 28th, 2021, with TikTok and Pinterest joining the mental health initiative this year.
On this day, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, tweet or TikTok video using the hashtag ‘BellLetsTalk.’
Along with this, the carrier will also donate five cents for “every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.”
“Now more than ever, every action counts in moving Canada’s mental health forward. The multiple and unprecedented impacts of the last year have underscored the need to address mental illness in new ways as well as the important role we can all play in putting the focus on mental health,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic in a press release.
Last year, the initiative was able to reach $7,719,371 in funding for mental health programs. Bell notes that since the first Bell Let’s Talk Day in 2011, more than 1.1 billion messages have been sent in support.
Source: Bell
