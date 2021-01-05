PREVIOUS|
News

Bell Let’s Talk Day set for January 28, TikTok and Pinterest join initiative

The initiative reached $7,719,371 in funding for mental health programs last year

Jan 5, 2021

9:31 AM EST

0 comments

Bell Let’s Talk Day will be on January 28th, 2021, with TikTok and Pinterest joining the mental health initiative this year.

On this day, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, tweet or TikTok video using the hashtag ‘BellLetsTalk.’

Along with this, the carrier will also donate five cents for “every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.”

“Now more than ever, every action counts in moving Canada’s mental health forward. The multiple and unprecedented impacts of the last year have underscored the need to address mental illness in new ways as well as the important role we can all play in putting the focus on mental health,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic in a press release.

Last year, the initiative was able to reach $7,719,371 in funding for mental health programs. Bell notes that since the first Bell Let’s Talk Day in 2011, more than 1.1 billion messages have been sent in support.

Source: Bell  

Related Articles

News

Jan 29, 2019

10:03 AM EST

Bell Let’s Talk Day is today: find out how you can be part of the mental health conversation

News

Dec 30, 2020

10:34 AM EST

Bell to increase internet plans by $3 to $6 for some customers starting March 2021

News

Dec 28, 2020

12:24 PM EST

Bell, Rogers and Telus offering free AirPods with iPhone 12 purchases

News

Dec 28, 2020

2:51 PM EST

Bell rebrands 10 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations as ‘Move’

Comments