SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated coming to mobile this month

THQ Nordic has announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will launch on Android and iOS on January 21st.
The remake of 2000’s Battle for Bikini Bottom first released on June 23rd, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
The game lets you play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy as they team up to thwart Plankton’s evil plans. Battle for Bikini Bottom also features a ‘horde mode’ pitting two players against waves of robotic enemies.
In addition to offering improved visuals, Rehydrated offers content that was cut from the original game, such as the Robo Squidward boss fight.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will cost $11.99 CAD on the App Store and Play Store.
Image credit: THQ Nordic
