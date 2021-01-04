PREVIOUS
News

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated coming to mobile this month

The remake hit consoles and PC in June 2020

Jan 4, 2021

9:10 PM EST

0 comments

SpongeBob SquarePants

THQ Nordic has announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will launch on Android and iOS on January 21st.

The remake of 2000’s Battle for Bikini Bottom first released on June 23rd, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game lets you play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy as they team up to thwart Plankton’s evil plans. Battle for Bikini Bottom also features a ‘horde mode’ pitting two players against waves of robotic enemies.

In addition to offering improved visuals, Rehydrated offers content that was cut from the original game, such as the Robo Squidward boss fight.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will cost $11.99 CAD on the App Store and Play Store.

Image credit: THQ Nordic

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 30, 2020

1:42 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2021

News

Jan 2, 2021

3:06 PM EST

Android 11 coming to the OnePlus 7 series soon

News

Jan 3, 2021

6:37 PM EST

Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S21 series on January 14
News

Jan 4, 2021

7:28 AM EST

Google video shows how to fold your own origami Android logo

Comments