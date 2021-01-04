Patent filing suggests Snap looking to further e-commerce push with Bitmoji

A new patent application filed by Snapchat indicates that the company is expanding its e-commerce push through its Toronto-made Bitmoji offerings.
The patent filing suggests that users will be able to select new clothes from several retailers for their Bitmoji characters. Snap will partner with fashion retailers and offer new Bitmoji clothing options and essentially allow brands to highlight their new products.
The filing describes it as a “method of generating customizable avatar outfits and accessories that starts with a processor receiving the first identification information associated with a first article of clothing for sale on a first third-party server.”
It’s worth noting that if Snap implements this plan, it wouldn’t be the first time that it partnered with clothing retailers. For instance, the company has partnered with Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and Jordan in the past for its Bitmoji offerings.
This latest idea would essentially turn Snapchat users into virtual ads for the brands that are part of the partnership.
Last year, the company partnered with several brands for AR effects and scannable barcodes. It’s not surprising that Snap is looking to further expand its e-commerce presence, as its competitors have also been doing the same.
Image credit: United States Patent and Trademark Office
Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office Via: Social Media Today
