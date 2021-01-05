Persona game soundtracks are now streaming on Spotify

Atlus has brought the soundtracks from many of its acclaimed Persona games to Spotify.
The release was first reported by anime song playlist-focused Twitter account AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist).
Beyond the soundtracks from Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5, Atlus is also rolling out playlists from other entries in the Japanese role-playing game series, including Persona 4 Dancing All Night, Persona Q and Q2 and Persona 4 Arena. However, there is no music from Persona 5 Royal, last year’s enhanced re-release of Persona 5.
You can find AniPlaylist’s entire 746-song playlist here. Otherwise, there are individual soundtracks for each game available as well. It’s important to note that some of the song titles are in Japanese, but the majority of them include English as well.
At midnight, on January 5th…
🌎 Persona [Original Soundtracks & more] will be available on @Spotify ❤️
🎭 Playlist with all albums: https://t.co/lwIU3If6Gk pic.twitter.com/N4YyBvoDuo
— AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021
Primarily composed by Shoji Meguro, the Persona franchise has long been celebrated for its eclectic soundtracks, which have spawned three Dancing rhythm games and multiple Japan-only concerts. Japanese vocalist Lyn also performed Persona 5 music during last month’s major international Game Awards ceremony.
Several songs from Persona 3, 4 and 5 are also featured in Nintendo’s massively popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of DLC Challenger Pack #1, which includes Persona 5‘s Joker as an additional playable character.
The next Persona game, Persona 5: Strikers — a Dynasty Warriors-inspired hack-and-slash RPG set six months after Persona 5 — will release in North America on February 23rd on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Image credit: Atlus
Via: AniPlaylist
Comments