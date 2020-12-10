PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo to unveil new Smash Bros. character during tonight’s The Game Awards

Tune to 2020's The Game Awards on December 10th at 7pm ET to find out what the new character is

Dec 10, 2020

12:54 PM EST

0 comments

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Isabelle

Keep tuned into the ‘The Game Awards 2020’ if you’re a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan.

Nintendo has revealed that it will reveal a new fighter during the presentation. The Game Awards are tonight, December 10th, and start at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

This next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate follows Steve from Minecraft in October, and Min Min from Arm from in June.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next fighter will be the third character of ‘Fighters Pass Vol. 2.’ All six characters included in the pass are expected to launch by December 31st, 2021, so it makes sense that we’re seeing the third character now.

I’m hoping for Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series or Master Chief from the Halo franchise. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo’s Switch.

Also, if you’re wondering how to watch tonight’s The Game Awards in Canada, check out our detailed article here.

Source: Nintendo of America  

Related Articles

News

Dec 10, 2020

12:00 PM EST

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles available at EB Games Canada at 12pm ET [Now sold out]

News

Nov 30, 2020

7:57 AM EST

The Alto Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch

Resources

Dec 10, 2020

10:34 AM EST

Here are some tips on how to get the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Canada

News

Dec 4, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Walmart Canada now selling exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle

Comments