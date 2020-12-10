PREVIOUS|
Cyberpunk 2077 glitch results in penises and breasts appearing through clothing

What a time to be alive

Dec 10, 2020

12:27 PM EST

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated video games of the year, features a rather entertaining and bizarre glitch.

Along with criticism surrounding the game potentially causing seizures, it not running great on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and generally being unexpectedly glitchy across all platforms, players’ in-game character penises and breasts are poking through their clothing.

In Cyberpunk 2077, V, the game’s customizable main character, can feature either a penis or vagina. There are also different penis and breast size options and, as you may have already guessed, a size slider (there are also pubic hair options, because, of course).

Some players have encountered an issue where their in-game character’s penis and breasts are poking through clothing in strange ways. As far as video game glitches go, this is by far one of the most hilarious I’ve encountered.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. An enhanced version of the game designed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to arrive in 2021.

Below are some images Cyberpunk 2077 players have shared on Twitter and Reddit of the rather hilarious glitch in action:

Note: Some might find the images below NSFW.

Literally could not have asked for a better first bug (nsfw) from r/gaming

Got a glitch in Cyberpunk 2077 that no matter what trousers I wear my dudes dick is hanging out… from r/gaming

