Cyberpunk 2077 glitch results in penises and breasts appearing through clothing

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated video games of the year, features a rather entertaining and bizarre glitch.
Along with criticism surrounding the game potentially causing seizures, it not running great on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and generally being unexpectedly glitchy across all platforms, players’ in-game character penises and breasts are poking through their clothing.
In Cyberpunk 2077, V, the game’s customizable main character, can feature either a penis or vagina. There are also different penis and breast size options and, as you may have already guessed, a size slider (there are also pubic hair options, because, of course).
Some players have encountered an issue where their in-game character’s penis and breasts are poking through clothing in strange ways. As far as video game glitches go, this is by far one of the most hilarious I’ve encountered.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. An enhanced version of the game designed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to arrive in 2021.
Below are some images Cyberpunk 2077 players have shared on Twitter and Reddit of the rather hilarious glitch in action:
Note: Some might find the images below NSFW.
Best glitch ever. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/XTM4f7s1xj
— Conor Shaw (@ConorFoShaw) December 9, 2020
#cyberpunk2077 @CyberpunkGame noticed a glitch where female penis does not stay in pants in inventory screen. Or is it a feature? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1dmlyL6JcI
— 🏳️⚧️Kimmi🏳️⚧️ (@Slinky_dangus) December 10, 2020
Best #Cyberpunk glitch so far, absolutely flawless 10/10 pic.twitter.com/xzgAH1uHYw
— FISK (@FiskyBizniz) December 9, 2020
Best first glitch for Cyberpunk 2077 so far pic.twitter.com/VCenQzWv1a
— Bipper (@PipperBipper) December 10, 2020
So I got this weird glitch in my game that caused my dick to show through my pancreas but why does my character look like you? @lildickytweets pic.twitter.com/hTIFHgmIUq
— Side Mission (@SideMissionPod) December 9, 2020
Literally could not have asked for a better first bug (nsfw) from r/gaming
Got a glitch in Cyberpunk 2077 that no matter what trousers I wear my dudes dick is hanging out… from r/gaming
