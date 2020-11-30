Feast on the biggest Cyber Week deals from Best Buy Canada

Our neighbours to the south might have enjoyed a feast this past weekend, but now that Cyber Week is here, we can indulge in some serious savings.
To make the deals easy to digest, here are the deepest discounts on tech gear you’ll find at Best Buy Canada this week. All deals start today, and you can take advantage of them (while stock lasts) until December 3.
Below are some of Best Buy’s best Cyber Week deals:
- Save big on smart home tech from Google, Lenovo, Nanoleaf, and more
- Save $100 on Facebook Portal Mini 8″ Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $79
- Save $45 on Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) w/ Clock & Sengled A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb for $49.99
- Save $250 on Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System for $399.99
- Save $75 on Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 3 for $174.99
- Save $145 on Blink Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera System & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $159.99
- Save $35 on Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker for $35.01.
- Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums
- Save up to $200 on iRobot vacuums
- Save up to $80 on select memory and storage devices
- Save up to $100 on select networking devices
- Save up to 40% on select gaming mice & keyboards
- Buy 2 Microsoft Surface accessories and save $40
- Save up to 40% on select gaming furniture
- Save on select home fitness equipment
- Find a huge selection of wearable tech on sale
- Save on select health Ttech for your New Year’s resolutions
