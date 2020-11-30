There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- $55 MaxWest Nitro4X instead of $75 with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Black Friday: $150 credit to spend on accessories with select Apple, LG and Samsung smartphones purchase on a 2-year Unlimited or Connect Everything plan
- Black Friday: FREE Google Nest Hub with the Google Pixel 5
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a 5G, Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the prepaid Alcatel 1B
- Updated offer: $50 Promo plan now includes 10GB data – was 8GB (QC)
- Basic 40 now includes 4GB data – was 3GB (QC)
- Black Friday: 1 month FREE with new prepaid SIM activation
Ongoing
- Black Friday: FREE TCL 32” Smart TV with the TCL 10 Pro
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- Black Friday: 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations only (MB/SK)
- Black Friday: Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave Promo plan for $75/mo with new activations only (MB/SK)
- Black Friday: Unlimited 21GB Promo plan for $65/mo with new activations and upgrades only OR 30GB + 6 months of Crave Promo plan for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- Black Friday: $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Black Friday: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Black Friday: 1 month’s fee in credits with new activations on any plan
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- Added new 5GB data option
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each)
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a (5G) with Fido Payment Program
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB with Full Retail price and Fido Payment Program
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S20 5G with Fido Payment Program
- Updated Black Friday offer: $145 Bill Credit with new phone activations or upgrades on Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program on select phones only ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit – online only)
- Updated Black Friday offer: 4GB data bonus on the $50 Data, Talk, and Text plan – now 10GB data instead of 8GB (QC)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Black Friday: 3GB data bonus on $45 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 2GB data bonus on $50+ Data, Talk, and Text plans (all regions except QC)
- Black Friday: 1GB data bonus on the $40 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 Data, Talk, and Text plan (QC)
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $10/mo. off 12GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB and iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 128GB, iPhone XR 64GB, iPhone SE 64GB, iPhone 12 64/128/256GB, Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 and 71 with select My Tab
- Black Friday: Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet 5G with Full Retail Price and My Tab
- Black Friday: Extra $100 savings with any device trade-in for the Google Pixel 5 on a 2-year $55+ plan (in-store)
Ongoing
- Extra $500 in savings with trade-in of any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Flip 5G on a 2-year term (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- Black Friday: 5GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan (in-store)
- Black Friday: 10GB Bonus data on $40+ Freedom Plans, Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (in-store)
- Black Friday: $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan (in-store)
- Black Friday: additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Black Friday: Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan dropped to $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 4a 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A51 with select Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Galaxy S20 with select Tab
- Updated Black Friday Offer: FREE Galaxy Buds+ on Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 & S20 FE with new activations online (was Bonus JBL Tune 125TWS headset)
- Black Friday: $55 in bill credits over 11 months on all phones with the Tab
Ongoing
- Black Friday: $100 VISA gift card on select Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones with new activations online on the Tab
- Black Friday: Bonus JBL Tune 125TWS headset on select Android smartphones with new activations on the Tab
- Black Friday: FREE TCL 32” TV with the TCL 10 Pro
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans for new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Black Friday: 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 2GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB bonus data on the $55 plans (QC only)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Black Friday: One month FREE service when signing up on any phone plan online and at select retailers
- Discounts on the Alcatel 1B and LG K31
Ongoing
- 50% off SIM card when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
New
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB and iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Black Friday: $5 off for 6 months on $35+ plans, plus 50% off SIM Card when purchased online (main regions + MB/SK) – also applies to $38 and $43 plan (QC)
Ongoing
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Samsung Galaxy S20 with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Black Friday: FREE Sonos One speaker on the Apple iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and Note20 series with financing on Rogers Infinite plans (now ended)
- Black Friday: $250 total savings ($205 credit + $45 waived service setup fee) on the Apple iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and Note20 series when purchased online with financing on Rogers Infinite plans, only $100 savings for other phones
- Black Friday: New $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-sharable data + Unlimited Talk & Text (QC)
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK)
- Black Friday: Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. OR 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (QC)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $10/mo. off on 50GB or 100GB Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Black Friday: $100 bill credit with any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Black Friday: $200 bonus credit with new device purchase on a 2-yr Voice & Data plans + $10/mo. off for 12 months
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Black Friday: Additional $120 savings per line ($5/mo for 24 months) with Telus Family Discount
- Black Friday: Bonus Phone Soap 3 with online purchase on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR 64GB
- Black Friday: Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with online purchase on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and S20 FE 5G
- Black Friday: Bonus Samsung Galaxy Live with online purchase on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and S20 128GB
- Black Friday: New $50 and $55 Promo plan with 10GB/15GB non shareable data + Unlimited Talk & Text (QC)
- Updated: Promo on 75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK) – was 15GB
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and iPhone SE (2020) 128/256GB, Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Added the new Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
Ongoing
- Black Friday: Bonus moto 360 smartwatch on the Motorola Razr
- Black Friday: Bonus 32” TCL TV on the TCL 10 Pro
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 1525GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- Black Friday: Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Black Friday: $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the All-Inclusive 29GB Plan
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone XR 64GB, Huawei P30 Pro 128GB, P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71 with select 2-year contract plans
- Updated – Black Friday: increased data by an extra 5GB on All-Inclusive plans, extra 1GB on $45 Basic Plan and additional 2GB on top of extra 2GB on $60 Basic Plan now at 10GB (was 8GB)
- Updated – Black Friday: $200 150 bill credit + bonus $100 worth of mobile accessories for new activations on an All-Inclusive plan with 24 month agreement
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 4GB & 10GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a (5G), Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with SweetPay
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 128GB with Sweet Pay
- Updated Black Friday Offer: 4GB data bonus on $50 plan – now 10GB total data instead of 8GB (QC)
Ongoing
- Black Friday: Free TCL 32” ROKU Smart TV on the TCL 10 Pro
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans with new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Black Friday: 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 plan (QC only)
- Black Friday: $145 Bill Credit with new smartphone activations online ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
