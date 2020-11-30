PREVIOUS
News

Google’s Nest Wifi can now prioritize video call and gaming traffic

Google is making it easier to game and work from home on a limited Wi-Fi connection

Nov 30, 2020

11:38 AM EST

Nest Wifi

The Nest Wifi, Google’s mesh Wi-Fi system, has been updated to offer users more control over their network traffic.

This means if you do a lot of gaming or video calling, then you might be interested in this update. So far, these are the only two types of traffic the Nest Wifi is capable of prioritizing.

The Nest Wifi can now prioritize Google Meet, Zoom and Stadia traffic.

Video call prioritization might be useful if you’re back in lockdown and your family is clogging your internet traffic with YouTube videos and online gaming.

If you’re a Stadia gamer, you can get the same prioritization. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC have the same Nest Wifi prioritization yet.

The update is rolling out now, and users who don’t have it can expect it to likely arrive by the end of the week.

Via: Android Police

