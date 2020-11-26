Walmart Canada says more info on PS5, Xbox Series X/S restocks coming early next week

Walmart Canada has confirmed that it won’t have more PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S stock available during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.
For those awaiting #PS5 and #Xbox restocks: Walmart Canada will NOT have stock during our Black Friday or Cyber Monday events.
However, we can confirm that we'll be releasing information on a date and time for an official ONLINE ONLY restock early next week.
Stay tuned.
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) November 26, 2020
Instead, the company is promising on its Walmart Canada Gaming Twitter account that it will provide more information on a specific date and time for a restock “early next week.” This will be an online-only restock, according to the retailer.
To be sure, this is an announcement of an announcement, not confirmation that stock will go live early next week. Still, it’s helpful to have a clearer idea of what to expect from the retailer regarding a resupply.
In the meantime, you’ll likely want to stay tuned to both the Walmart Canada Gaming Twitter account and MobileSyrup for updates on the availability of the new consoles.
